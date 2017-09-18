POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Is another global financial crash imminent?
26:34
World
Roundtable: Is another global financial crash imminent?
High debt, low wages, overvalued stocks and - in the world's two largest economies, uncertainty. Are we teetering on the edge of another financial crisis? Ten years ago the rumblings of what would become the worst recession since the great depression were starting to be felt. Bad mortgages, bad banks and economies in freefall. Lessons were learned, but maybe not the right ones.
September 18, 2017
