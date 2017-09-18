World Share

Money Talks: DACA recipients fear scheme repeal

US President Donald Trump says he is working with his Democratic Party opponents to secure a deal to protect some undocumented migrants. The end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme, which helps 800,000 immigrants live, study and work legally in the US, could destroy the livelihoods of those forced to go back to a homeland they barely know. Alasdair Baverstock met some of those who have already been deported to Mexico and TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas brings his analysis on DACA.