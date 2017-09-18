World Share

Money Talks: Istanbul GameX 2017

More than 20,000 gamers from across Turkey and Europe gathered at GameX 2017 in Istanbul. It has become one of the biggest computer gaming conventions in Europe and the Middle East. We sent our tech reporter Sourav Roy to find out what's pulling in the crowds at this year's event.