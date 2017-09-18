World Share

Money Talks: Frankfurt Auto Show 2017

The German city of Frankfurt has been hosting one of the world's largest auto shows. Usually it is a hub for all the big carmakers but this year more than a few were missing. It has raised concerns that this style of large industry event is losing its appeal. Katie Gregory reports on the future of car shows. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world