Roundtable: The end of Daesh - What next?

The money's gone, the leader is missing, the so called caliphate may be over - what next for the group which calls itself Islamic State - or DAESH. The US says three quarters of Daesh fighters have now been killed. Its territory is shrinking. If there is, or indeed if there was, any real ideology... does it still exist? Could it re-emerge in a different form, in another time, another place? And what of the territories and people it has left in ruins.