Mexico Earthquake: Strong quake topples buildings, kills 150
02:26
World
The interior minister says the death toll has now risen to 224 people, half of those in the capital. Entire buildings in the capital were destroyed and bystanders had to become first responders, clearing away rubble to rescue those buried underneath. Alasdair Baverstock reports.
September 20, 2017
