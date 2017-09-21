World Share

An analysis of Netflix's 'Narcos' with journalist Mariana Palau

We sure are curious to see how his album turns out. Now, a "web television" series has been dividing fans and critics alike for the way its handling kingpin Pablo Escobar's life. Much criticism has been directed at those involved in the production for glorifying such lifestyle. But fans argue Narcos does nothing but accurately tell the rise and fall of a historic figure. Here's our feature on the show that everyone's been talking about. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world