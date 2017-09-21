World Share

Banksy's 'unofficial collaboration' with Basquiat

An exhibition by the late Jean-Michel Basquiat opens in London's Barbican Art Gallery this week. The New Yorker's been described as the most collected artist by musicians, sportspeople, and actors. And it seems he has another fan in Banksy, who's painted two murals close to the exhibition site. The artist claimed responsibility for the work via social media, calling it an 'unofficial collaboration' with Basquiat.