World Share

Emboldening Boko Haram?

The commander of the task force set up to defeat Boko Haram says the war against the terror group is being won. But critics say that announcement is premature, as more people have been killed in the past five months than the previous five. Could the government’s counter-terror methods actually be prolonging the violence? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world