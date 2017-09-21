POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Gokhan Saki’s UFC debut
Turkey's biggest kickboxing star, Gokhan Saki, makes his long awaited UFC debut on Saturday in Japan. The heavy hitter enters the Octagon looking to take over the light-heavyweight division. Lance Santos has been at Gokhan's Istanbul training camp ahead of the historic fight for the Turkish Tyson. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 21, 2017
