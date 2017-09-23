World Share

Strait Talk: Is the United Nations irrelevant?

Strait Talk heads to the United Nations headquarters in New York, during its 70th session of the General Assembly. This episode talks about the relevance of the biggest inter-governmental organisation, Turkey's proposal for its reforms and the German elections. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world