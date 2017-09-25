World Share

Money Talks: Russia unveils statue of Mikhail Kalashnikov

Mikhail Kalashnikov invented the AK-47 assault rifle in 1947. The first model of the AK-47 was used by the Soviet army in 1948. It was initially designed to be cheap and reliable. Today the AK-47 is considered one of the world's most widely used assault rifles. More than 200 million Kalashnikov rifles are in circulation worldwide. That is one for every 35 people. And on September 19, 2017, a statue honoring Mikhail Kalashnikov's profitable contribution to the arms business was unveiled in Moscow. For more, TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.