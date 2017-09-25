POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Ryanair cancels flights after 'messing up' pilot schedules
06:39
World
Money Talks: Ryanair cancels flights after 'messing up' pilot schedules
Europe's biggest budget airline has been trying to comply with Irish regulations over its crews. But thousands of its passengers are stranded in the process. Analysts estimate the cancellations could affect up to 400.000 passengers. To discuss Ryanair's woes, Chris Roebuck, Visiting Professor of Transformational Leadership, Cass Business School joins us from London. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 25, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?