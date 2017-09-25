POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Korea Tensions: North Korea has accused the US President of declaring war on the country
02:44
World
Korea Tensions: North Korea has accused the US President of declaring war on the country
North Korea has accused the US President of declaring war on the country. On Saturday, Trump took to social media saying the North Korean leader won't "be around much longer". But the White House has rejected the claims - calling them absurd. Ediz Tiyansan reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 25, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?