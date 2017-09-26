World Share

De-escalation in Syria

Turkey plans to deploy troops to the Syrian province of Idlib as a deal agreed to by Russia and Iran to create de-escalation zones. The Turkish military is to patrol inside the city, which is controlled by the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al Sham, which has links to Al Qaeda. Meanwhile, Russia will maintain order outside the city limits, with Iranian backed forces holding off their attacks from neighboring provinces. So will it work?