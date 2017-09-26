World Share

Bolivia’s term limits

Bolivian President Evo Morales is seeking an unconstitutional fourth term. Even though voters backed term limits in a referendum, his party is sending a challenge to the Supreme Court. They argue the constitution violates the right of Bolivians to participate freely in politics, while the opposition is calling the move an attempted power grab. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world