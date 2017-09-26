World Share

NFL 2017: Week three review

Round three of the 2017 NFL season saw the most exciting week of fixtures of the year so far, with seven games decided by less than six points, and field goals kicked into next week. Dewi Preece wraps up the best and worst of the action. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world