Strait Talk Special: Northern Iraq's referendum could worsen its economic crisis

02:19
World
The referendum in northern Iraq gave them two options: separate from Iraq or stay apart of it? Iraq, Turkey, Iran and the United States have all condemned the vote and have warned of grave consequences to come. And hidden behind this dangerous political gamble is a worsening economic situation in KRG as Can Hasasu reports. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 27, 2017
