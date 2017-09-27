POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'Islam: It's also our history' exhibition with Isabelle Benoit
Clocks, cameras, surgical instruments and a magnifying glass. These are just some of inventions we have Muslim scholars to thank for. An art exhibition, exploring the history of Islam throughout Europe, has opened in Belgium's capital. But it's not only about what European culture has benefited from Islamic influences. The curator of the exhibition, Isabelle Benoit joins us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 27, 2017
