'Islam: It's also our history' exhibition with Isabelle Benoit

Clocks, cameras, surgical instruments and a magnifying glass. These are just some of inventions we have Muslim scholars to thank for. An art exhibition, exploring the history of Islam throughout Europe, has opened in Belgium's capital. But it's not only about what European culture has benefited from Islamic influences. The curator of the exhibition, Isabelle Benoit joins us.