Money Talks: Turkey resumes Customs Union talks with EU
The Turkish government makes fresh efforts to re-negotiate its trade deal with the European Union. Turkish economy minister, Nihat Zeybekci meets EU officials in Istanbul. Turkey is part of the EU's Customs Union. That means most goods made in Turkey can be sold in the EU free of tariffs. TRT World’s Maria Ramos reports from the meeting. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 27, 2017
