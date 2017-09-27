World Share

Money Talks: Oil prices near highest level in 26 months

For nearly 3 years, the world has been dealing with the consequences of a huge glut of oil. Crude prices have struggled to rise and countries that rely on oil exports have been hurt. But a combination of supply cuts, rising political and security tensions and growing demand from China have been leading many oil watchers to predict that crude prices may have finally turned the corner. Report by Sourav Roy followed by analysis from energy and geopolitics expert Ellen Wald.