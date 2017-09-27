POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Oil prices near highest level in 26 months
06:01
World
Money Talks: Oil prices near highest level in 26 months
For nearly 3 years, the world has been dealing with the consequences of a huge glut of oil. Crude prices have struggled to rise and countries that rely on oil exports have been hurt. But a combination of supply cuts, rising political and security tensions and growing demand from China have been leading many oil watchers to predict that crude prices may have finally turned the corner. Report by Sourav Roy followed by analysis from energy and geopolitics expert Ellen Wald. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 27, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?