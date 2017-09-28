World Share

The museum of polka dot queen Yayoi Kusama

Her compulsively repetitive images have drawn huge crowds around the world. Crowned the polka dot queen, at almost 90 years of age, Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is still working hard and has just opened her own museum in Tokyo.