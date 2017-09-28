POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Fashion weeks impressions with stylist Zeynep Soylu
07:07
World
Fashion weeks impressions with stylist Zeynep Soylu
The global fashion circus stormmed through New York, London, Milan and now Paris. The fashion week season is almost over and we're already left with many unforgettable moments. But the French capital has its surprises too. We'll see one of France's most famous brand collaborate with the city's biggest symbol on the first day of the event. For more on that stylist Zeynep Soylu joins us.
September 28, 2017
