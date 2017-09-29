POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Northern Iraq Referendum: Baghdad blocks flights in and out of KRG areas
Northern Iraq Referendum: Baghdad blocks flights in and out of KRG areas
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the vote lacks legitimacy and America supports a united federal, democratic and prosperous Iraq. International flights to Erbil airport have now been suspended, after Iraq's central government ordered a halt to all flights in and out of the Kurdish region. Several carriers including Turkish airlines had already cancelled their flights to the region at Baghdad's request. TRT World's Abubakr Al Shamahi sends us this report from the Turkey-Iraq border. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 29, 2017
