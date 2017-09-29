World Share

Money Talks: Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Turkey

Since 2015, trade relations between Turkey and Russia have been severely affected by political tensions. Moscow imposed sanctions on Ankara after the Turkish army shot down a Russian fighter jet on the Syrian border. But since they have eased, economic ties have been slowly picking up. And now the Russian president Vladimir Putin is in Ankara to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on means to boost cooperation in trade, investment and the military. TRT World's Political Correspondent Hassan Abdullah joins from Ankara.