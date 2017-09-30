World Share

Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Camps in Bangladesh struggle against influx

The Rohingya refugee crises show no signs of slowing. Those escaping the army operation in Myanmar continue to filter into makeshift refugee camps in neighbouring Bangladesh, where resources are stretched. TRT World's Asia Reporter Shamim Chowdhury went to one that's housing thousands of refugees.