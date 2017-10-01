POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Refugee Crisis: Children learn journalism in refugee camps
01:37
World
Refugee Crisis: Children learn journalism in refugee camps
The Turkish government and private companies are working together to help refugees entering the country. TRT World has also stepped up to help out those fleeing war and devastation. Staci Bivens reports.
October 1, 2017
