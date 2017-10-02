World Share

Breaking News: Gunman opens fire during Las Vegas concert

A gunman on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay casino opened fire during Route 91 Harvest Festival., killing at least 20 people — including two off-duty police officers — and wounding more than 100, officials said early Monday. Country music star Jason Aldean was performing when the shots began ringing out Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.