Las Vegas Shooting: Gunman opens fire on Las Vegas music festival
01:53
World
Las Vegas Shooting: Gunman opens fire on Las Vegas music festival
More than fifty people have been killed and at least two hundred injured in a mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas. Police say the gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Christine Pirovolakis has the latest on the worst mass shooting in recent US history. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 2, 2017
