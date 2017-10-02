World Share

Monarch Airlines Collapses: Booking for 750,000 passengers are cancelled

The UK is undertaking its biggest peacetime repatriation operation following the collapse of one of its biggest aviators. Monarch Airlines has been placed into administration upsetting the travel plans of more than 800 thousand people. And as Sarah Morice reports it's also left more than 2000 people without a job.