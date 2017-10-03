POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: UK's Monarch Airlines goes into administration
Air Berlin, Alitalia and now Monarch Airlines. UK-based Monarch has become the latest victim of intense competition. It has gone into receivership. More than 100,000 of its passengers have been affected. And despite protection by the UK's tour operator's group, not all of them will be compensated for ruined holidays. Sarah Morice is at Monarch's headquarters in Luton and sent this report followed by analysis from Neil Wilson, Senior Market Analyst at ETX capital. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
