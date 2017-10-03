World Share

Roundtable: Are the laws of war still relevant?

Limiting the brutality of war. Can we set limits on conflict, or are advances in technology and the changing nature of combat making twenty first century warfare too difficult to regulate? The rules of war have adapted over the years - ever since mankind started trying to put limits on conflict, the rules have had to change. But are those rules keeping up with the changing nature of war. Are they being adhered to? At the Roundtable was Helen Durham, Director of International Law and Policy at the International Committee of the Red Cross; Tarcisio Gazzini - author of 'The Changing Rules on the Use of Force in International Law'; And Anya Neistat, Senior Director of research for Amnesty International.... Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.