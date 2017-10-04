World Share

Artist Gunes Terkol talks about Istanbul Biennial's parallel event 'Aylaklar' exhibition

We took a visit to Istanbul's 15th international Biennial when it first opened this year. With the artistic boost it provides for the city, many other art events are taking place parallel to it. The French Cultural Center has joined this art wave with an exhibition of works by Turkish artists who lived in Paris at some point during their professional lives. Gunes Terkol is one of them. Her work, 'Beautiful Days' will be exhibited at the 'Aylaklar' exhibition in the heart of the city. She's also leading a collective art programme and workshops at the French Cultural Center.