World Share

Las Vegas attack, Bangladesh’s response to Rohingya refugees and UN school report

Shock and mourning after the worst mass shooting in recent US history. The massacre has once again reignited America's debate over firearms. Meanwhile, leaders in Bangladesh are holding talks all week to try to manage the influx of Rohingya refugees entering from Myanmar. And, The UN says schools around the world are failing more than 600 million children. We'll discuss the findings of a new report on global education standards.