What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Hurricane Recovery: Citrus farmers pin hopes on recovery bill

Hurricane Irma caused extensive damage to Florida's vast citrus farms. And even before the storm season hit, fruit farmers had been battling something called the greening disease. Ediz Tiyansan reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world