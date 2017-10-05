POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
India's consent controversy
India's consent controversy
A married Bollywood filmmaker had been convicted for raping an American student. But Delhi's High Court now says he's not guilty, ruling the woman refused his sexual advances too feebly. Critics are concerned the judgment sets a worrying precedent, in a country with already low conviction rates. And it's triggered debate about what constitutes consent.
October 5, 2017
