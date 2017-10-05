World Share

Las Vegas Massacre: Police call Paddock 'disturbed and dangerous'

In the United States investigators are trying to piece together the cause behind Sunday's massacre in Las Vegas. They admit that the shooter, Stephen Paddock, never roused suspicion before the incident. But as more details emerge about the gunman so do more questions as to how he pulled off his attack. Harry Horton has the latest.