03:54
World
MoMA's 'Items: Is fashion modern?' shows garments that have changed the world
Now, let's take a look at another exhibition in the US. New York's Museum of Modern Art is renowned as one of the best places in the world to see contemporary paintings, sculptures and films. But there's one area of art and design the institute has often overlooked: fashion. Now MoMA is determined to show how fashion's influence goes far beyond the catwalks and pages of Vogue. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 6, 2017
