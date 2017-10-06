POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Catalonia Referendum: Spain apologies to Catalans injured by police
Catalonia Referendum: Spain apologies to Catalans injured by police
The Spanish government has apologised to people injured by police during Catalonia's independence referendum. This is Madrid's first apology for the violence on Sunday, which injured hundreds. Catalan leader Charles Poog-de-mont will convene a parliamentary session on Tuesday, at which lawmakers will discuss a report on the violence
October 6, 2017
