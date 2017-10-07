World Share

Money Talks: Total launches clean energy service in France

French energy giant Total has built its global empire on digging oil out of the ground. But now it is making a bold bet that its future lies in providing electricity. And it plans to use renewable sources such as wind and solar power for much of it. Mobin Nasir reports now on how the steep fall in the price of renewable energy is making it possible for companies like Total to make such a move. For more, we are joined by TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris and Leading British environmentalist Tony Juniper from Cambridge. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world