Indonesia Anti-Radicalism: Former radical preacher now teaches peace
02:34
World
A former Indonesian extremist is trying to atone for his crimes by steering the children of convicted terrorists away from radicalism. Khairul Ghazali was recruited at age 19 by the then leader of the Jemaah Islamiyah terror group responsible for the 2002 Bali bombings. After spending years in jail he has now set up a school in Sumatra for the children of terrorists, some of whom's parents were killed in front of them in police raids. At a time of heightened terror concerns across the region, he says it is important to discourage radicalism now more than ever. Jack Hewson reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 8, 2017
