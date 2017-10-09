World Share

Turkey's Border Operations: Turkey army fires Howitzer shells into Syria

A Syrian regime airstrike has targeted a marketplace in Syria's Idlib province, killing a number of people, including children. The area is one of four de-escalation zones proposed by Turkey, Russia and Iran. The attack comes as the Free Syrian Army prepares to launch an offensive in the province, which is mostly controlled by an armed group formerly linked to Al Qaeda. Nicole Johnston has more from Hatay, in Turkey, across the border from Idlib.