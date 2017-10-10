POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Crisis in the Congo
Crisis in the Congo
Militants have attacked and killed another UN peacekeeper at a base in the Democratic Republic of Congo, adding to a growing death toll for the force in recent weeks. It happened in the east of the country, which has been wracked with violence for years. Recently, the UN announced it was cutting the budget for its peacekeeping force there, with Secretary General Antonio Guterres urging the country to hold elections. DRC president Joseph Kabila says they'll happen soon, but his mandate expired last year and his refusal to step down is adding to the political uncertainty. But if the opposition took power, would they be able to quell the attacks? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 10, 2017
