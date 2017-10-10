POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Harvey Weinstein fired over of sexual harassment
Harvey Weinstein has made some of Hollywood's most successful independent movies, including Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare in Love. But he has been sacked from his own company, over sexual harassment allegations. Here’s a look at his movies, and the accusations against him. Our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 10, 2017
