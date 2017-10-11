POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Examining 'Blade Runner 2049' with film critic Jose Teodoro
09:34
World
Examining 'Blade Runner 2049' with film critic Jose Teodoro
One of the most highly anticipated movies of this year has been unleashed on fans after a wait of more than 3 decades. With such a buildup, it's inevitable the Blade Runner sequel will be heavily compared to the first film. Film critic Jose Teodoro joins us to set the record straight on the much talked about sequel to Blade Runner. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 11, 2017
