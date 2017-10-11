Sweden refugees

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
For years, Sweden has permanently accepted far more asylum seekers per capita than anywhere else in Europe. But that warm welcome seems to have run out, with refugees now facing an increasingly hostile public and government. We went to Sweden to find out why.
October 11, 2017
