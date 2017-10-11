World Share

Money Talks: Companies moving out of Catalonia after referendum

Ever since Catalonia declared its intention to hold a referendum on independence from Spain, there have been questions over whether it can survive on its own. It produces about a fifth of Spain's GDP, but what would be the future for Spanish, and other businesses, based in its biggest city, Barcelona? Well, over the last week they have made their intentions clear. Maria Ramos has been following the developments, and joins us now for more