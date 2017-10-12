World Share

Boycotting Kenya’s election

President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in August faced so many allegations of fraud that the Supreme Court annulled the results. A new poll is set to take place later this month. But Kenya's top opposition figure Raila Odinga dropped out of the race, saying the electoral commission hadn't taken the necessary steps to ensure a free and fair poll. But will his withdrawal lead to any reforms? Or has he handed his rival a second term?