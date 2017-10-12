POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Boycotting Kenya’s election, Catalonia autonomy threatened and CPEC controversy
52:05
World
Kenya's opposition leader pulls out of the race for the presidency, saying the poll won't be fair. But will his boycott make a difference? Meanwhile, Spain's prime minister threatens Catalonia with direct rule. Could this be the end of the region's autonomy? And has the White House inadvertently sided with India over the debate on Kashmir? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 12, 2017
