Money Talks: Devastating wildfire hits Northern California
01:15
World
'Hell on Earth', that's how residents of California are describing the forest fires that have torn through the state since October 8, 2017. They are the fifth-most devastating fires to ever hit the Golden State. The costs are already in the billions and counting.
October 12, 2017
